A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters
WHO chief says ‘time has come’ for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms
- Health ministers agree to study recommendations from independent experts to strengthen the capacity of both the UN agency and countries to contain new viruses
- The WHO, which has been at the heart of the world’s sluggish response to the Covid-19 pandemic, faces a potential shake-up to prevent future outbreaks
