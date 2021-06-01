A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

WHO chief says ‘time has come’ for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms

  • Health ministers agree to study recommendations from independent experts to strengthen the capacity of both the UN agency and countries to contain new viruses
  • The WHO, which has been at the heart of the world’s sluggish response to the Covid-19 pandemic, faces a potential shake-up to prevent future outbreaks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:10am, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises his gloves in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 19. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE