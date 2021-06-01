Some TikTok users are posting videos of themselves with two small metal balls in their mouths and wiggling their tongues around, making it look as though they have a tongue piercing. Photo: DPA Some TikTok users are posting videos of themselves with two small metal balls in their mouths and wiggling their tongues around, making it look as though they have a tongue piercing. Photo: DPA
Deadly TikTok craze prompts calls for ban on tiny magnetic balls

  • Youngsters are wearing the small metal objects as fake facial piercings, with some ending up needing surgery after swallowing the items by accident
  • England’s top children’s doctor wants the magnets banned altogether, warning of long-term physical problems and internal scarring

DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:30am, 1 Jun, 2021

