A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO switches to Greek alphabet for variant names to avoid stigma
- Under the new system, the so-called British variant B.1.1.7 becomes Alpha; B.1.351 first discovered in South Africa is Beta, while the Brazilian P.1 is Gamma
- The lineage names such as B.1.617.2 will still continue to be used in scientific circles, for the mutation information that their name conveys
