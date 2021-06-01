A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: WHO switches to Greek alphabet for variant names to avoid stigma

  • Under the new system, the so-called British variant B.1.1.7 becomes Alpha; B.1.351 first discovered in South Africa is Beta, while the Brazilian P.1 is Gamma
  • The lineage names such as B.1.617.2 will still continue to be used in scientific circles, for the mutation information that their name conveys

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:35am, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test on a resident in Quezon City in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE