Italians aghast after notorious mafia killer Giovanni Brusca released from prison

  • In 1992, he detonated the bomb that killed Giovanni Falcone, a legendary prosecuting magistrate who dedicated his career to overthrowing the mafia
  • He was also involved in the killing of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of a mafia turncoat, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:08pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Giovani Brusca leaves Palermo's police headquarters to be taken to a maximum security prison. Photo: Reuters Giovani Brusca leaves Palermo's police headquarters to be taken to a maximum security prison. Photo: Reuters
