Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck with pen during trial

  • Stsiapan Latypau was carried out of the building and taken to hospital, where he was put in an induced coma
  • Before stabbing himself, the activist said investigators had threatened to open criminal cases against his relatives and associates if he failed to admit guilt

Topic |   Belarus
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:02am, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE