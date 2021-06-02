Police officers carry activist Stsiapan Latypau to an ambulance after he stabbed himself with a pen in court in Minsk, Belarus on Tuesday. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
Belarus activist stabs himself in neck with pen during trial
- Stsiapan Latypau was carried out of the building and taken to hospital, where he was put in an induced coma
- Before stabbing himself, the activist said investigators had threatened to open criminal cases against his relatives and associates if he failed to admit guilt
