Pope Francis arrives to leads Holy Rosary prayer in Vatican gardens on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis updates Catholic Church law to address paedophilia by priests
- The most comprehensive revision of canon law in nearly 40 years reinforces penalties for those who sexually abuse minors, measures long sought by activists
- However, the new code does not spell out such offences in plain language, instead referring to offences against the sixth commandment, which prohibits adultery
Topic | Pope Francis
