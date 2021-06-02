A woman writes a message on a heart painted on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: UK reports zero daily deaths for first time since July
- The UK has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe
- Mass vaccination campaign has brought new infections and deaths down sharply
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
