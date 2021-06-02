Activists hold the Tibetan flag underneath a street sign reading “Dalai Lama street” in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AFP Activists hold the Tibetan flag underneath a street sign reading “Dalai Lama street” in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AFP
Budapest protests against Fudan University site by renaming nearby streets after Hong Kong and Dalai Lama

  • The Fudan University project has fuelled unease about Hungary’s diplomatic tilt from West to East and its soaring indebtedness to China
  • ‘We still hope the project won’t happen but if it does then it will have to put up with these names,’ mayor Gergely Karacsony said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:05pm, 2 Jun, 2021

