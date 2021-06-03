The US embassy in Bulgaria has apologised after American soldiers mistakenly raided a small sunflower oil factory in Bulgaria during a Nato military exercise on May 11. Photo: Twitter
US soldiers storm Bulgarian sunflower oil factory by mistake during Nato exercise
- During a Swift Response 2021 drill, American troops cleared the wrong building, thinking it was part of the training area
- Owner Marin Dimitrov says he has filed a lawsuit over the May 11 incident
