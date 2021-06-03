Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich after being detained on May 24. Photo: Reuters
Belarus dissident Roman Protasevich says protests should be abandoned in video that supporters claim was coerced
- Protasevich was arrested last month after his Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, citing a bomb threat
- The 26-year-old has been a vocal critic of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has cracked down on dissent after contested elections
Topic | Belarus
