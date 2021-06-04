A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's Xinjiang region. File photo: AFP A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's Xinjiang region. File photo: AFP
A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's Xinjiang region. File photo: AFP
Xinjiang
UK ‘Uygur Tribunal’ begins as China and West clash over Xinjiang genocide allegations

  • Inquiry to examine human rights of Uygur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region
  • China said the planned hearings in London were neither legal nor credible

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 5:00am, 4 Jun, 2021

