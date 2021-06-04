A “Uygur Tribunal” examining alleged human rights abuses and reports of genocide in China’s Xinjiang region begins in London on Friday. The hearings were requested by the Germany-based World Uygur Congress, the US-funded Uygur lobby group that wants greater autonomy for Xinjiang , to “investigate ongoing atrocities and possible genocide” in the far-west China region. The independent inquiry has no enforcement powers, but organisers hope to hold China accountable for its treatment of Uygur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. China said the planned hearings were “neither legal nor credible”. “It is just another anti-China farce concocted by a few individuals,” China foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. The tribunal will be convened by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who was the deputy prosecutor at the war crimes trial of former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. The eight panel members also include Nick Vetch, the multimillionaire founder of the UK storage company Big Yellow Group, and the renowned doctor Dame Parveen Kumar. There have been Western reports of more than a million Uygurs held in prison-like facilities in Xinjiang as well as allegations of forced abortions, torture, cultural suppression and slave labour. Activists say sensationalist reports on Xinjiang do more harm than good Both the United States and Canada’s parliament have labelled China’s policies in Xinjiang “genocide”, and along with the EU and UK have led a sanctions blitz against Chinese officials. There have also been calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China rejects genocide claims and has hit back with its own sanctions against Western politicians and academics. Beijing has defended its policies, calling detention facilities “vocational training centres”, and that it was trying to manage ethnic tensions, fight extremism and reduce poverty in the region. The inquiry will hear testimony from witnesses including Uygurs who have allegedly experienced abuse or whose family members have been detained. Experts will also examine the use of digital surveillance in Xinjiang, in what has been described as the “first genocide of the hi-tech age”. “The Uygurs deserve their day in court. This is not only moral but of important legal importance,” said Jaya Pathek, co-executive director of the Yet Again NGO, a youth campaign against government atrocities. The British parliament in April passed a non-binding motion declaring that Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region are “ suffering crimes against humanity and genocide ”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, keen to boost trade with China, did not back the motion which called on the British government to “fulfil its obligations” under relevant United Nations conventions “to bring it to an end”. Instead, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on China to allow an independent UN mission to decide whether a genocide was occurring or not. When the vote was passed, Nigel Adams, the UK’s minister for Asia, told parliament that declaring genocide was “a matter for the courts” such as the International Criminal Court or the International Court of Justice. Two legal opinions, one in the US and another by lawyers at the London-based Essex Court Chambers, have determined that a genocide was taking place. China responded with sanctions on the law firm. Human rights experts say that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China could veto a case being brought before the ICJ. London has previously hosted independent inquiries about China, including one in 2019 to investigate organ harvesting . The UK political class has become increasingly vocal about the treatment of Uygurs, and there has been unease among some Chinese diaspora in Britain of the impact on Sino-British relations. What is going on in Xinjiang and who are the Uygur people? In an “open letter to the Chinese community”, Tan Wah Piow, one of Singapore’s most famous political exiles, said allegations of atrocities against Uygurs was an American ploy to destroy China’s Belt and Road Initiative . “The USA uses the Uighur diaspora to cause unrest in Xinjiang, the westernmost gateway of the Belt and Road Initiative to Europe by train through Central Asia,” the human rights lawyer wrote using an alternative spelling for Uygurs. “To this end, the CIA actively encourages satellite groups with links to the 5000 Uighur terrorists. They had fought for al-Qaeda and Isis in the Afghan and Syria wars. They returned to Xinjiang with a new mission to fight for an Islamic caliphate, with Xinjiang as the heartland. China’s War against Terror is a war against this foreign-inspired terrorism.” Hearings run for four days, with more planned for September. Findings from the inquiry were expected later in the year and are not binding on any government.