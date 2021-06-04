A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP
A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: holiday chaos as Britain removes Portugal from travel green list

  • Unexpected change means thousands of tourists may face 10-day quarantine upon return to the UK
  • Decision was prompted by rising infection rates in Portugal and worries about new versions of the coronavirus that could prove resistant to vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:19am, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP
A passenger leaves the airport outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE