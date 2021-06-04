Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses at his exhibition “Rapture” at the Cordoaria Nacional exhibition centre in Lisbon on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei picks Portugal for new show, new home
- The biggest exhibition of his career, Rapture, opens in Lisbon on Friday
- Ai arrived in Portugal almost two years ago and says he has no plans to return to Germany or England, where he has also lived since leaving China in 2015
Topic | Ai Weiwei
