Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Photo: ONT TV Channel / Handout via Reuters
European Union bans Belarusian airlines from its airspace after journalist’s arrest
- The 27 countries are obliged ‘to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers’
- Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was on board a flight between Greece and Lithuania that was diverted to Minsk after an alleged bomb threat last month
Topic | European Union
Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Photo: ONT TV Channel / Handout via Reuters