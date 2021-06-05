Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Photo: ONT TV Channel / Handout via Reuters Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Photo: ONT TV Channel / Handout via Reuters
Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was detained last month after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Photo: ONT TV Channel / Handout via Reuters
European Union bans Belarusian airlines from its airspace after journalist’s arrest

  • The 27 countries are obliged ‘to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers’
  • Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was on board a flight between Greece and Lithuania that was diverted to Minsk after an alleged bomb threat last month

DPA
Updated: 1:35am, 5 Jun, 2021

