A mucus-like substance known as ‘sea snot’ in the Marmara Sea in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Xinhua
‘Sea snot’ found on Turkey’s shores alarms residents and threatens marine life
- The naturally occurring mucilage was first documented in Turkey in 2007, when it was also seen in parts of the Aegean Sea near Greece
- The outbreak is the largest on record, blamed by experts on a combination of pollution and global warming
Topic | Turkey
