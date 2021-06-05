A skull made of white Carrara marble is the centrepiece of the special exhibition Bernini, the Pope and Death in the Semper Building in Dresden, Germany.
A papal skull: Dresden museum displays sensational art discovery, long thought lost
- The white marble skull of Pope Alexander VII was created by the Baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the 17th century
- The skull is on show in the Semper Building of Dresden’s Zwinger palatial complex until the beginning of September
