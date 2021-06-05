Finance ministers pose for a family photo at Lancaster House during the G7 meeting in London on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
G7 nations reach landmark deal to overhaul global corporate tax on tech firms
- The Group of Seven said it would back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15 per cent
- British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the bloc had agreed to make the tax system ‘fit for the global digital age’
Topic | G7
