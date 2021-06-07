A police officer stands at a blocked road on the island of Corfu on Sunday after two people were shot and killed near a hotel. Photo: AFP
Man kills two with hunting rifle before turning gun on himself on Greek island of Corfu
- An eyewitness said the incident occurred on a side road opposite the entrance of a five-star hotel
- Police said the 67-year-old man had fatally shot a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man with a hunting rifle before shooting himself
