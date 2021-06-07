Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica at Vatican City on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Italian nun murdered by teenage girls 21 years ago is beatified by Pope Francis as martyr
- The nun was lured from her convent, struck repeatedly by a brick or a stone, then stabbed 19 times in an alley in Chiavenna in 2000
- Pope Francis said Sister Maria Laura Mainetti was killed ‘by three girls influenced by a satanic sect. Cruelty’
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica at Vatican City on Sunday. Photo: AFP