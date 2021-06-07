Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Television series ‘I May Destroy You’ wins string of awards at UK’s Baftas
- The series broadcast on the BBC and HBO tells the story of Arabella, who is sexually assaulted while she is at a London bar with friends
- Michaela Coel won awards for best leading actress, director and drama writer
