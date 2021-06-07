Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
BBC
World /  Europe

Television series ‘I May Destroy You’ wins string of awards at UK’s Baftas

  • The series broadcast on the BBC and HBO tells the story of Arabella, who is sexually assaulted while she is at a London bar with friends
  • Michaela Coel won awards for best leading actress, director and drama writer

Topic |   BBC
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:46am, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Michaela Coel with her best leading actress award for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE