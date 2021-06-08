Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis and other judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, in May. Photo: AFP Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis and other judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, in May. Photo: AFP
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis and other judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, in May. Photo: AFP
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 trial to examine evidence, entering key phase

  • The Malaysian plane was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers on board, many of whom were Dutch
  • The trial formally began in March 2020 but has until now dealt with legal arguments

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:45am, 8 Jun, 2021

