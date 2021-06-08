SCMP SCMP
Major media websites go down worldwide after outage at cloud service company

  • Websites including CNN, BBC, The Guardian, Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and Le Monde are offline
  • It appears to be linked to a glitch at US-based provider Fastly

Topic |   Internet
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:51pm, 8 Jun, 2021

