Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly. Fastly said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services”, according to its website. Most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance”, the website showed. Separately, Amazon.com’s retail website also seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Amazon’s Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector’s website. Websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The New York Times, Bloomberg News and Le Monde also faced outages. The websites of the White House and the British government were also hit by outages. Messages such as “Error 503 Service Unavailable” and “connection failure” appeared on the websites. The White House website had an error message but was available again later. The gov.uk websites remained unavailable. Error messages first appeared on the websites at around 10:00 GMT. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse More to follow