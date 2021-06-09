Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: EPA-EFE Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction upheld

  • Mladic was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war
  • His lawyers argued that the former general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:46am, 9 Jun, 2021

