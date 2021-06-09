Sarah Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. Photo: Metropolitan Police / AFP
Police officer admits kidnapping and raping British woman Sarah Everard
- Wayne Couzens accepted responsibility for the woman’s death but he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder
- Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3
Topic | Britain
Sarah Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. Photo: Metropolitan Police / AFP