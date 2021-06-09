Commuters enter Oxford Circus London Underground station in London. Photo: AFP
Delta coronavirus variant has 60 per cent transmission edge over Alpha, UK expert says
- Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said that up to a quarter of the Delta variant’s transmissibility edge over Alpha might come from its immune escape from vaccines
- Boris Johnson has said that England’s full reopening from lockdown, set for June 21, could be pushed back due to the spread of the Delta variant
