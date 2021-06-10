Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their daughter on June 4. Photo: TNS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clash with BBC over story about naming of new daughter
- An article on the BBC’s website claimed palace sources had said the queen was not asked by the duke and duchess about naming their daughter Lilibet
- It was reported that Harry and Meghan did consult the queen before the name of their baby, who was born in California on Friday, was announced
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
