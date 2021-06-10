Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA
Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Berlinale film festival opens to public in German capital after long pandemic delay

  • This year, the festival was split into two separate events because of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Films, including The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster, are to be shown to the public until June 20

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:26am, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA
Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE