Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of the Berlinale Film Festival and Carlo Chatrian, the festival’s artistic director at the opening of the Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / DPA
Coronavirus: Berlinale film festival opens to public in German capital after long pandemic delay
- This year, the festival was split into two separate events because of the coronavirus pandemic
- Films, including The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster, are to be shown to the public until June 20
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
