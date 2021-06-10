French President Emmanuel Macron (left) interacts with members of a crowd in Valence on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Man gets 4-month jail for slapping France’s Emmanuel Macron
- A court gave Damien Tarel a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended
- The 28-year-old attacked Macron when the president was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout in France’s Drome region
Topic | France
