France
Man gets 4-month jail for slapping France’s Emmanuel Macron

  • A court gave Damien Tarel a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended
  • The 28-year-old attacked Macron when the president was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout in France’s Drome region

Reuters
Updated: 11:48pm, 10 Jun, 2021

