US President Joe Biden, left, with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
G7 leaders discuss plans to push for green, electric cars and away from petrol by end of decade
- Under one proposal, G7 governments would ‘strive’ to ensure that most all new passenger car sales are not petrol or diesel-powered ‘by 2030 or sooner’
- All seven national leaders gathering for their summit in Cornwall, England, are also set to promise more funding to help the developing world cut carbon emissions
Topic | G7
