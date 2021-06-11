Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: House Of Commons via PA / DPA
Coronavirus: UK health minister Matt Hancock denies lying during pandemic, despite claim by Dominic Cummings
- Cummings told politicians investigating the virus outbreak in the UK that Hancock ‘should have been fired’ for a series of lies and a litany of errors
- Hancock said he had ‘no idea’ why Boris Johnson’s former aide Cummings had a dispute with him
