Workers unload Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Phnom Penh airport in Cambodia. File photo: Xinhua
Britain takes swipe at countries using vaccine diplomacy to secure influence
- Foreign minister Dominic Raab said there was no doubt some countries were using jabs as diplomatic tool to buy influence
- He said Britain did not support vaccine diplomacy and its contribution would come with no strings attached
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Workers unload Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Phnom Penh airport in Cambodia. File photo: Xinhua