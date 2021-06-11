A bus is covered in anti-vaccine stickers near Trafalgar Square in London. Photo: PA via AP A bus is covered in anti-vaccine stickers near Trafalgar Square in London. Photo: PA via AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Delta variant fuels sharp rise in cases as Britain’s lockdown ‘freedom day’ decision looms

  • The number of confirmed cases of the strain tripled in a week to 42,323
  • The worrying trend has led ministers to discuss options including delays ranging from nine days to a month for the planned reopening on June 21

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:08pm, 11 Jun, 2021

