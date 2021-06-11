The EMA said people who had previously sustained capillary leak syndrome should not receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: EU flags another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
- The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labelling on the shot
- It said people who had previously sustained the condition should not receive the vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The EMA said people who had previously sustained capillary leak syndrome should not receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP