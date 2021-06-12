Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP
Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

French officials break up smuggling ring that shipped millions of ‘prized delicacy’ baby eels to Asia

  • The inquiry began in 2017 when customs officers seized nearly 800 kilos of the silvery eels near the southwestern city of Bordeaux destined for China
  • Over the next four years, investigators uncovered a network in France and Spain that exported 46 million tons of the eels – considered a threatened species since the early 2000s

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:21am, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP
Baby eels fished in the Adour river in France. French police announced on Friday the dismantling of a dealers network who exported the endangered species of eels to Asia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE