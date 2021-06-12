British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, talks and US President Joe Biden in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua / Zuma Press / TNS
politico | Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ‘working together’ on case of US diplomat’s wife accused of killing British teenager
- Harry Dunn, 19, was killed after Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road in August 2019 and hit him with her car
- In January 2020, under former President Donald Trump, the US rejected the UK’s calls to extradite Sacoolas to face the charges of causing death by dangerous driving
