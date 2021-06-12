Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, centre. From left, the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Britain’s Boris Johnson at the Eden Project in England, UK on Friday. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth and senior British royal family members host G7 leaders at garden reception
- Three generations of the royal family were present for the event at the Eden Project botanical garden in Cornwall, UK for presidents and prime ministers
- The Queen was joined by royal family members Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate
Topic | G7
