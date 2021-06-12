Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP
G7
World /  Europe

G7 leaders adopt ‘Build Back Better World’ plan to rival China’s belt and road strategy

  • The US, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan aim to show that the B3W plan can offer an alternative to China’s growing clout
  • The leaders also agreed on an action plan to prevent future pandemics

Topic |   G7
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a bilateral G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE