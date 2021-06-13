Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Brexit dispute between Britain and EU over Northern Ireland clouds G7 leaders’ summit
- Britain and the EU are locked in an escalating diplomatic feud over Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc
- Britain’s Boris Johnson claimed the EU was not taking a ‘sensible or pragmatic’ approach to post-Brexit arrangements
Topic | G7
