Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
G7
World /  Europe

Brexit dispute between Britain and EU over Northern Ireland clouds G7 leaders’ summit

  • Britain and the EU are locked in an escalating diplomatic feud over Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc
  • Britain’s Boris Johnson claimed the EU was not taking a ‘sensible or pragmatic’ approach to post-Brexit arrangements

Topic |   G7
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:05am, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE