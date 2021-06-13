The Moria Camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a fire broke out in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Afghan arsonists sentenced to 10 years each for burning down Greek migrant camp
- In September 2020, the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos was almost completely destroyed in the fire, leaving around 12,000 people homeless
- The arsonists allegedly set fire to the crowded and squalid camp to force their resettlement to the Greek mainland
