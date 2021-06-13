Protesters rally in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain to call for the end of the military coup in Myanmar, in conjunction with the G7 summit. Photo: DPA
At G7 summit, thousands march in protest over climate change, Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis and Myanmar coup
- Supporters of Extinction Rebellion walked through the town of Falmouth playing drums, chanting and campaigning against the use of fossil fuels
- Separately, more than 1,000 people protested against the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia while thousands gathered to raise awareness of the military coup in Myanmar
