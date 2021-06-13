Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Many countries have limited the use of the shot to younger people. Photo: AFP Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Many countries have limited the use of the shot to younger people. Photo: AFP
Top EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine where others are available

  • Several countries have stopped administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot to people below a certain age because of concerns about blood clots
  • But the European Medicines Agency’s head of vaccine strategy said the risk-benefit ratio of using it still remains favourable for all age groups

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:55pm, 13 Jun, 2021

Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Many countries have limited the use of the shot to younger people. Photo: AFP
