Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Many countries have limited the use of the shot to younger people. Photo: AFP
Top EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine where others are available
- Several countries have stopped administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot to people below a certain age because of concerns about blood clots
- But the European Medicines Agency’s head of vaccine strategy said the risk-benefit ratio of using it still remains favourable for all age groups
