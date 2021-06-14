Pope Francis delivers the Angelus Prayer from the window overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday June 13. Photo: DPA
Pope says Mediterranean is ‘Europe’s biggest cemetery’ as he mourns migrant dead
- Pope Francis remembered the thousands of migrants who had died trying to reach Europe, especially 800 who died when their boat capsized in 2015
- He also called for food aid to reach the people of Ethiopia’s conflict-wracked Tigray region
