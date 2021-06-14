Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London on Sunday. Photo: AP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Joe and Jill Biden have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after G7 summit

  • The 95-year-old British monarch, wearing a bright pink floral outfit, greeted the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle
  • A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute, and the US national anthem was played

Reuters
Updated: 1:35am, 14 Jun, 2021

