Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Joe and Jill Biden have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after G7 summit
- The 95-year-old British monarch, wearing a bright pink floral outfit, greeted the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle
- A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute, and the US national anthem was played
