Protestors wearing masks portraying G7 leaders pose after on a beach outside the G7 meeting in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain on Sunday. Photo: AP
politico | At end of G7 summit, leaders fail to agree on deadline to phase out use of coal for electrical power

  • A draft communique on Sunday only contained an open-ended vow to ‘accelerate’ the demise of the carbon-intensive fuel
  • Britain’s Boris Johnson wants to use the UK-hosted COP26 United Nations climate talks in November to lay out a plan on ending coal power

POLITICO
Updated: 5:27am, 14 Jun, 2021

