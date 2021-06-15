Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson extends England restrictions over delta variant concerns

  • The UK prime minister said the planned relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions would be delayed by a month because of the spread of the variant
  • Britain’s daily infections have increased threefold over the past few weeks but by next month two-thirds of the population will be fully vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:47am, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic on June 14. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE