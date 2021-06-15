British/Iranian journalist Christiane Amanpour announced on air that she has been treated for ovarian cancer. Photo: AFP British/Iranian journalist Christiane Amanpour announced on air that she has been treated for ovarian cancer. Photo: AFP
Veteran CNN news anchor Christiane Amanpour announces cancer diagnosis, surgery

  • The CNN chief international anchor told viewers that she had undergone surgery for ovarian cancer and will have chemotherapy treatment
  • She first became known to international TV audiences for her coverage of the 1991 Gulf War that followed Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:40am, 15 Jun, 2021

