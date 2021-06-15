Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. File photo: AFP Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. File photo: AFP
Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘worthy adversary’ ahead of Geneva meeting

  • Biden will meet Putin for the first time as US president on Wednesday
  • The US-Russia relationship has hit a post-Cold War low

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:33am, 15 Jun, 2021

