A French court has ordered Ikea France to pay fines and damages over a campaign to spy on staff. Photo: AP
Ikea France fined for illegally spying on staff
- The French unit of the Swedish furniture giant was fined €1 million (US$1.2 million) while its former boss was given a suspended two-year prison term
- The scandal broke in 2012 with reports that bosses obtained private personal data on about 400 employees, including those in labour unions
Topic | France
