Ikea France fined for illegally spying on staff

  • The French unit of the Swedish furniture giant was fined €1 million (US$1.2 million) while its former boss was given a suspended two-year prison term
  • The scandal broke in 2012 with reports that bosses obtained private personal data on about 400 employees, including those in labour unions

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:25pm, 15 Jun, 2021

