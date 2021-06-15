People unfurl a rainbow flag during an LGBT rights demonstration in front of the Hungarian Parliament on June 14. Photo: AP
Hungary passes anti-LGBT law despite outcry from activists, opposition
- Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election next year, has grown increasingly radical on social policy, railing against LGBT people and immigrants
- The legislation, banning content in schools encouraging gender change or homosexuality, was tacked to a bill that strictly penalises paedophilia
Topic | Hungary
People unfurl a rainbow flag during an LGBT rights demonstration in front of the Hungarian Parliament on June 14. Photo: AP