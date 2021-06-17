Julie Douib’s mother Violette touches a portrait of her murdered daughter at the gate of Bastia’s courthouse in Corsica. Photo: AFP Julie Douib’s mother Violette touches a portrait of her murdered daughter at the gate of Bastia’s courthouse in Corsica. Photo: AFP
Thailand
World /  Europe

Man jailed for life for murdering the mother of his children on island of Corsica

  • Julie Douib was shot dead at point blank range by her former partner of 14 years, Bruno Garcia-Cruciani in 2019
  • The investigation revealed that Garcia-Cruciani had googled murder sentences and how to ‘go and live in Thailand’ before going to Douib’s home and shooting her

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:49am, 17 Jun, 2021

